81-year-old man with dementia missing from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Charlie Hampton, Jr., 81, was reported missing from his assisted living facility.
Hampton was last seen on Monday at 7 p.m. at his assisted living facility on Division Street in Jacksonville. He has not been seen or heard from since. Hampton has dementia and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, khaki pants and a beige hat.
Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact JSO.
