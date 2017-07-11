FDOT changes the traffic signals at Argyle Forest Boulevard and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old's death following a crash at the intersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway Monday has caused the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to make some changes to the busy intersection.

On Tuesday, FDOT assessed the area and decided to change the traffic signal to include a protected left turn using red and green areas, FDOT said.

Eight-year-old Angel Rios died in a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. Another minor was injured in the crash and was last reported to suffer from serious injuries.

The crash has sparked neighbors to create a petition to have the deadly intersection changed. It garnered hundreds of signatures.

Tuesday night, FDOT started working on the traffic signals. It said it may cause general delays in the intersection.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rios' family.

