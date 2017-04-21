8-year-old boy dead after being found unresponsive in Ortega Farms home

8-year-old boy found unresponsive in Ortega Farms neighborhood. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy has died Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in his home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

JSO said the boy was found in his home in Ortega Farms. Police said he was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police haven't released why the boy was found unresponsive.

