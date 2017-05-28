76-year-old bicyclist killed in Lake Butler after being hit by SUV

A 76-year-old man riding a bike along a county road was hit and killed in Lake Butler Saturday morning, troopers say.

Fermon Broome of Lake Butler was riding a bike on SW County Road 791 near SW 63rd Street just before 11 a.m. when a silver Toyota SUV struck and killed him, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The SUV failed to yield to the bicyclist, who was following the law by riding with traffic, FHP says.

Charges are pending in the deadly crash.

