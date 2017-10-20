74-year-old struck, killed trying to cross street in Baldwin

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 74-year-old was struck and killed by a semi-truck while attempting to cross the street in Baldwin earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Lorenza Elton Bryant was trying to cross US 90 W and Center Street when the semi-truck struck him around 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Bryant died from the injuries he sustained from the crash.

JSO is still investigating. There have been 33 pedestrian fatalities in Duval County this year.

© 2017 WTLV-TV