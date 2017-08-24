WTLV
720,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Satilla River

WTLV 9:39 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

According to a Facebook post from the Pierce County Government, 720,000 gallons of raw sewage has spilled into the Satilla River in Coffee County, Georgia. 

 

