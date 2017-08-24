Close 720,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Satilla River WTLV 9:39 PM. EDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST According to a Facebook post from the Pierce County Government, 720,000 gallons of raw sewage has spilled into the Satilla River in Coffee County, Georgia. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating A woman said she was in the chase that led to a US Marshal to shoot a suspect Jacksonville man set to be executed today Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone discusses the QB battle Jacksonville man set to be executed today Overturned semi blocks all EB lanes of 1-10 What's trending: Walking dog Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. update US Pacific Commander: remains of sailors White supremacist's sister fights to save his life More Stories Jacksonville murderer executed today in Raiford, Florida Aug 24, 2017, 5:19 a.m. Harvey forecast be worst hurricane in decades for… Aug 16, 2017, 4:59 p.m. St. Augustine homicide leads JSO to suspect in 2015 murder Aug 24, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
