7 evaluated after Green Cove Springs chemical exposure incident

Green Cove Springs Chemical Exposure, 01/10/2017

At least seven people are being evaluated following a chemical exposure incident at a Green Cove Springs manufacturing facility Tuesday, authorities say.

Clay County Emergency Management say fire crews are got the call around 11:45 a.m. at Garden Foods on J P Hall Boulevard. Crews are still on the scene.

They say at least four patients were transported to Orange Park Medical Center for significant dizziness and headaches. At least three patients are being evaluated. All of them are in stable, non-life threatening condition.

At this time, they don't know what caused the chemical exposure, but they say they believe a cleaning agent for foods wasn't diluted properly.

Crews say this incident is being treated as a mass casualty incident due to the number of patients involved.