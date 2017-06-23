66-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing

Waverly Northington Jr., 66, was reported missing Friday, June 23. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for 66-year-old Waverly Northington Jr. who was reported missing Friday.

JSO said they believe he left his home in the 8200 block of Halls Hammock Court sometime between midnight and 2:45 a.m.

Northington Jr. is described as a black man, 5-foot-9 and weighs 130 lbs. He has gray hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing all white clothing.

Police said Northington Jr. also has Alzheimer's. He doesn't have a car and is believed to be walking.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

