66-year-old man with Alzheimer's has been found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has called off the search for the 66-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

Waverly Northington Jr. was found near I-295 and Blanding Blvd. Saturday morning. A maintenance man located him underneath a stairwell of a motel, according to JSO.

Northington is currently undergoing an assessment for any possible injuries.

JSO said they believe he left his home in the 8200 block of Halls Hammock Court sometime between midnight and 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Northington Jr. is described as a black man, 5-foot-9 and weighs 130 lbs. He has gray hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing all white clothing.

Police said Northington Jr. also has Alzheimer's. He doesn't have a car and is believed to be walking.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

We are so glad to be able to say that we just found #missing man Waverly Northington Jr. in the area of I295 and Blanding. #JSO #JAX pic.twitter.com/fR8LoftLct — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 24, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV