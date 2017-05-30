600-acre wildfire burning along Clay/Putnam County line near U.S. 17

A 600-acre wildfire is burning along the Clay/Putnam County line near U.S. 17 Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers are monitoring the fire but have yet to close any roads. Instead, they warn motorists to use caution when traveling on the highway near Warner Road.

There have been no reports of homes being threatened, nor evacuations in the area of the fire.

"Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke or fog in these type of conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours," FHP says.

