60 stung by jellyfish on Florida beach

Jellyfish swim at the Ocearium in Le Croisic, western France, on December 6, 2016. / AFP / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LOIC VENANCE)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of beachgoers have been stung by jellyfish along a central Florida beach.

Volusia County beach safety officers said they treated around 60 people with a vinegar mixture on Saturday.

Hazardous rip current and lightning storms have made for dangerous beach conditions in the area. Officials told the Orlando Sentinel they also rescued 27 people out of the water.

