5-year-old dies after scooter collides with car in Arlington

PHOTO: Matt Head

A 5-year-old boy passed away after a scooter collided with a car on Sunday night in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The child was the passenger on the scooter. According to JSO, the boy died shortly after he was transported to a local hospital. The accident happened at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Acme Street and Hare Avenue. Lt. Knecht said it was still light outside when the accident occurred.

The adult driver of scooter did not sustain injuries and the driver of the other car was not injured.

First Coast News asked Lt. Knecht if it's illegal for a 5-year-old child to be riding on a motor scooter. "That's something our detectives are looking into," said Lt. Knecht. He added that this is an unusual accident.

"It's not a good idea to have a young child, one that young, on a scooter whether it's in the day or at night," said Lt. Knecht.

Several witnesses on scene were speaking to investigators. Traffic homicide investigators were also there conducting their investigation. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

