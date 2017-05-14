WTLV
Close
Breaking News The Players Leaderboard
Close

5-year-old boy shot on the Westside: JSO

Florida Times-Union , WTLV 3:47 PM. EDT May 14, 2017

Jacksonville police said a 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest Sunday at a home on the Westside.

He was flown in critical condition to UF Health Jacksonville following the shooting about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 8500 block of Vining Street, according to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

You can read the original Florida Times-Union article here.

Florida Times-Union


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories