5-year-old boy shot on the Westside: JSO

Jacksonville police said a 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest Sunday at a home on the Westside.

He was flown in critical condition to UF Health Jacksonville following the shooting about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 8500 block of Vining Street, according to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

You can read the original Florida Times-Union article here.

5 year-old shot on the Westside. Police say life threatening injuries. The boy was home with his father and two siblings. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CYkZYOmc4N — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) May 14, 2017

Florida Times-Union