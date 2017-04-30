5 shot in Northwest Jacksonville: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after five people were shot in Northwest Jacksonville on Sunday night.

The incident happened near Reese Park off of Ken Knight Drive North.

Police say around 10:00 PM, 5 men between the ages of 17 and 20 arrived at Fire Station 26 and UF Health with gunshot wounds. All of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said two cars were found on the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive North with bullet holes in them.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting. There was also no suspect information given.

#JSO is working 5 people shot in the 4600 block of N. Ken Knight Drive. #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 1, 2017

