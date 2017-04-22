The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman in Brentwood on Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., JSO responded to the 100 block of West 21st Street in reference to a stabbing. The woman was transported to a hospital where she, along with her unborn child, were pronounced dead.

JSO said the woman's boyfriend is a person of interest, and they are investigating all possible leads.

The name of the victim will be released after her family is notified.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said the victim would argue with her boyfriend, but said she never saw any signs of physical violence. She said she had become close with the victim right before she died.

"You wouldn't think it from him, a man, because he's a friendly neighbor, and I didn't think it would be her, any woman, but somebody that I knew, that I was just getting close to, that's what really hit home," she said.

29-year-old woman, unborn child dead after stabbing in Brentwood. Likely boyfriend is person of interest, per JSO @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5EFLqPMQRV — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) April 23, 2017

