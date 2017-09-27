$4.4 million allocated to hire 80 new JSO officers in City Budget

JSO Sheriff Mike Williams announces collaborative effort with other cities to reduce violence. (Photo: Rantala, Jason)

Sheriff Mike Williams spoke briefly about the 80 officers that the city budget approved for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to hire next year.

Williams said that JSO had asked for 100, and though the cap for a number of officers the agency could have was raised by that 100, they were only given enough money to hire 80. Williams said they will be requesting the additional 20 officers.



The 80 officers that the agency was granted will be all be new positions to JSO. Next year all of the officers who are retiring will be replaced and an additional 80 jobs will be added.

William said that approximately 70-80 percent of the new positions will become road officers. As of now, it is unclear where these officers will be posted, but Williams said the Sheriff's Office is always using data of the city to assess where its greatest needs for officers are.

