4,000 gallons of sewer overflows in St. Augustine

On July 17 a surveying company installed a rebar stake, hitting a force main in St. Augustine.

City crews responded, repaired the force main, and cleaned up the affected area by August 8. About 4,320 gallons spilled and 3,600 gallons were recovered.

The Department of Environmental Protection estimates 720 gallons entered Robinson Creek via a nearby storm drain.

The incident happened at 29 Oak Street in St. Johns County.

© 2017 WTLV-TV