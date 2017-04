Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots fired in Durkeeville on Sunday night. Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.

Around 6:45 p.m. JSO responded to West 9th Street and Durkee Drive where 40 to 50 rounds had been fired at a house and car. One person was in the house. Only one or two of those rounds actually hit the house or car.

