4 structure fires reported in east Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of four structure fires in the east Arlington area.

Crews reported the fire around 7:30 p.m. in the McCormick Road area.

JFRD working 4 structure fires at the same time in the McCormick Road area. #busynight #lightning — Randy Wyse (@rwyse) July 26, 2017

JFRD told First Coast News that one of the fires was caused by a lightning strike to the attic.

JFRD: lightning strike caused fire in the attic. Looks minor but family won't be able to stay in the home due to damage. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YQNCVaoyhB — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) July 27, 2017

JFRD: another lighting strike causes fire in the attic of home on White feather Dr. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CnIX61u79o — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) July 27, 2017

