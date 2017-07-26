WTLV
Close

4 structure fires reported in east Arlington

First Coast News , WTLV 9:12 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of four structure fires in the east Arlington area.

Crews reported the fire around 7:30 p.m. in the McCormick Road area.

JFRD told First Coast News that one of the fires was caused by a lightning strike to the attic.

We have crews on the scene. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories