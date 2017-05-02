One person dead following quadruple shooting in Moncrief

Four adult males were shot at 1566 West 24th Street on Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO reports one man has died as a result of the shooting. Another man has life-threatening injuries. While the other two men have non-life-threatening injuries. All of the victims were transported to UF Health.

JSO said the victims did not appear to be shooting at each other.

This man says his cousin and others were shot. He was in the house cooking. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Ln98ZOdeWy — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) May 3, 2017

A nearby house at 1550 West 24th St. and an SUV were struck by gunfire. Both of those incidents did not involve injuries.

There are currently no suspects or vehicle information at this time.

