4 children rushed to hospital after wreck on Sunbeam Road: Police

PHOTO: Matt Head

Four children were taken to local hospitals - two in critical condition - after a two-car wreck on Sunbeam Road near San Jose Boulevard Thursday evening, authorities say.

A vehicle was headed west on Sunbeam Road when it hit a van with several children inside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The mother of the children in the van and the driver of the other vehicle are OK, but all four children were taken to hospitals.

First responders performed CPR on a child victim at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2017 WTLV-TV