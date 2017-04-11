3 injured in gang-related shooting at Brunswick mall, police say

PHOTO: Glynn Place Mall Facebook page

Glynn County Police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after three people were injured in a "gang-related" shooting at a Brunswick mall.

The shooting started in the Blue Bay Mexican Grill at the Glynn Place Mall on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident moved from the nightclub to the parking lot where at least three handguns and one high-powered semi-auto rifle were involved, according to authorities.

First Coast News obtained the police report on Tuesday through an open records request.

Twenty-three officers responded to the scene at 360 Mall Blvd. in Brunswick, Ga. on Saturday morning, according to the police report.

Officer C. Lowther said he entered the nightclub and saw "large amounts of pooled blood" on the ground.

"I actually slipped on it (pooled blood) while clearing the building," Officer Lowther said in the report.

One of the witnesses told Officer Lowther that he thought that about 100 shots were fired in the nightclub. He described the chaotic event as being similar to the popular, first-person shooting video game Call of Duty.

"I was in the club... Listen, I seen Call of Duty everywhere! I play Call of Duty, I know Call of Duty, it was Call of Duty everywhere," the witness said.

Caleb Thorpe, one of the victims, said four African American men had guns with drum type magazines attached to them. When asked how many rounds he thought he heard, Thorpe said "I'm not even going to lie to you, it was a hundred or better."

Three people were injured with one life-flighted to a trauma center in Savannah, police said.

About an hour after that shooting, police said Officer Kevin Jones was in his patrol car when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police say the officer was not injured, but they are still trying to solve this street shooting.

According to the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page, this is the ninth street shooting in 2017 and in 2016 they had 47 street shootings.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Glynn County Police dispatch at 912-554-3645 or their silent witness number at 913-264-1333.

