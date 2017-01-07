3 injured in crash involving Jacksonville police car

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Three people were injured in a collision involving a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol car and two other vehicles Friday night in Arlington.

The drivers and one passenger of the two civilian vehicles were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital following the crash about 9:41 p.m. at Atlantic Boulevard and Century Street. The officer didn’t appear to be injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office released no other information about the crash, which it said is still under investigation. The details would be available once the investigation is done, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

