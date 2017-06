PHOT: Anne Schindler

Jeremy Robshaw, St. Johns County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, said they got a call at 4:20 p.m. about a 24-year-old male who “dove into shallow water" in Salt Run in St. Augustine on Saturday.

SJCFR said the man was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

