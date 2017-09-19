24-lb. fat cat seeks forever home in Jacksonville

A 24-lb. cat is available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society on Beach Boulevard. Photo: Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - She's not Garfield, but some could say she is pretty darn close! There's a fat, cuddly cat named Faye looking for her forever home in Jacksonville... and we want to warn you, she is adorable.

Faye, a 24-lb. grey tabby cat is available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS). Volunteers told First Coast News that she's 12 years old and was dropped off at the shelter over the weekend because her owner couldn't take care of her anymore due to housing issues (not related to Hurricane Irma).

JHS posted about Faye on Tuesday, saying she loves attention and plenty of scratches.

Look how cute! How can you resist this tubby face?! They say she is like a furry medicine ball.

And if that's not convincing you to take her home, check out how adorable she gets when you scratch her tail in just the right spot! (Click the post below to see the video.)

Faye is available at the JHS location at 8464 Beach Blvd. the last we checked around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

© 2017 WTLV-TV