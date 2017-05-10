20 headstones like this one were vandalized at the East Okhill Cemetary in Palatka PHOTO: Jessica Clark, First Coast News

PALATKA, Fla.- Three juveniles are in trouble after police say they damaged approximately 20 headstones and grave sites at a Palatka cemetery.

Palatka Police say the incident was captured on a social media site.

The damage occurred at the East Oakhill Cemetery on Crill Avenue in Palatka. Reports came in for the past week about the vandalism.

Teenagers knock down gravestones in Palatka's East Oak Hill Cemetary, according to police. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/mfxXtivSJC — Jessica (@JessicaFCN) May 10, 2017

Police reviewed the video on social media and were able to identify the juveniles.

They were arrested and later returned to the custody of their parents.

The juveniles are charged with inuring or removing tomb or monuments.

