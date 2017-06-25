WTLV
Close

2-year-old accidentally ran over by family member: Police

First Coast News , WTLV 5:42 AM. EDT June 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 2-year-old child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a family member accidentally backed over the child with a vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the incident happened around midnight at the Mathews Crossing Apartments. Police say while leaving an apartment, a family member momentarily lost track of the 2-year-old and accidentally backed over the child with the vehicle.  The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

 Traffic Homicide Detectives are on scene to conduct the investigation

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories