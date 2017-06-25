2-year-old accidentally ran over by family member: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 2-year-old child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a family member accidentally backed over the child with a vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the incident happened around midnight at the Mathews Crossing Apartments. Police say while leaving an apartment, a family member momentarily lost track of the 2-year-old and accidentally backed over the child with the vehicle. The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide Detectives are on scene to conduct the investigation

