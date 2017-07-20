JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people have been struck by lightning Thursday in the Mandarin area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) confirmed.

JFRD said the two victims were working on the roof near Clydesdale and Marilyn Anne Drives when they were struck by lightning and fell.

They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, JFRD does not know why they were on the roof and didn't release the victims' identities.

