2 children rescued by surfer in Jacksonville Beach

Morning sunlight at Jacksonville Beach from Amy Rhoden (2/13/2016)

Two children have been rescued by a surfer at Jacksonville Beach Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Lt. Max Ervanian with the Ocean Rescue team said they got a call about an active drowning around 5:55 p.m. near 8th Avenue N. When they arrived, they found that two children have been pulled from the waters by a surfer.

The children were transported to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but didn't release their conditions.

Ervania said five other people had to be rescued from the waters on Tuesday. He said the rescues are a result of bad rip current conditions, which are expected to get worse as the nor'easter approaches.

© 2017 WTLV-TV