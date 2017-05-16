WTLV
16-year-old shot in the buttocks in Woodstock neighborhood

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 10:03 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

A 16-year-old was outside in the Woodstock neighborhood when he was shot in the buttocks around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired. The victim sustained non-fatal injuries. The juvenile was transported to UF Health.

A vehicle and three houses were also hit by gunfire. One house was occupied, but there were no injuries to the occupant, according to JSO.

JSO is speaking with witnesses, but there are currently no suspects.

