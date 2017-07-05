$150K rented truck apparently stolen from St. Johns beach renourishment project

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, it appears that a Ford F650 water pumping truck from the beach renourishment project has been stolen.

The Sheriff's Office made contact with the foreman for Turnbull Environmental, who was renting the truck from Sunbelt Rentals. The 2016 white two-door Ford F650 had a water tank on the back and was used to wash down equipment after a day's work.

The foreman said he had parked the truck around 7 p.m. on June 30 and when he returned on July 1 at around 8 a.m. he noticed it was gone, however many other workers have the ability to use the truck. He asked around to see if an employee had moved it and at around 5 p.m. he reported it stolen.

When the truck was parked on June 30, it was left unlocked with the keys on the seat. The water appears to have been drained out of it before it was taken, so authorities say they were unable to track any footprints. The truck is worth nearly $150,000.

