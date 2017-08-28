13-year-old girl struck by vehicle near Orange Park Jr. High School

A 13-year-old student has been transported to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near Orange Park Junior High School.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the student was crossing Gano Avenue in Orange Park not far from the school when she was struck around 4 p.m. Authorities say she was crossing the eastbound lane that was stopped and thought the westbound lane was stopped as well. She was struck by a car going westbound. The driver stayed on the scene while authorities showed up.

Authorities say there was no damage to the car and the student received some injuries to the head. She was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

