12-year-old son calls 911 after father shoots mother then self: Sheriff

Two boys lost their parents after a murder-suicide in Bryceville, Fla. New Year's Eve, Sheriff Leeper says.

A couple's son called 911 after finding the bodies of his father and mother on New Year's Day, authorities say.

The father shot the mother with a rifle and then shot himself, killing both of them, says Sheriff Bill Leeper of the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

William Lowell Stanley, 43, shot Rebecca Suzanne Stanley, 40, and then himself sometime before noon on New Year's Day in Bryceville, Fla. in the couple's bedroom, Leeper says.

There were children, two boys aged 12 and 8, asleep in the home when the shooting happened.

Domestic issues are believed to be the reason behind the murder-suicide, Leeper says.

Extended family has taken in the children.