12-year-old girl shot in the head during sleepover is in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a sleepover in Jacksonville over the weekend is in critical condition, UF Health reports.

Police say Ramya Eunice was shot in the head by an 11-year-old boy in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was at a sleepover in the 100 block of Willow Branch Avenue. The homeowner told First Coast News that the 12-year-old girl was one of about eight children that were over for her daughter's birthday.

The victim was sleeping on the couch when she was grazed by a bullet that went through the couch and the living room wall, police said. The gun was shot by an 11-year-old boy, the nephew of the homeowner, who suffers from a mental illness. The boy is under a 72-hour mental evaluation, according to police.

The homeowner stated that this was all an accident.

