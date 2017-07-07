WTLV
12-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the hand

First Coast News , WTLV 12:17 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Friday morning, the Bakers County Sheriff's Office confirms. 

According to authorities, the boy was in a bedroom going through some things when he found a gun case with a handgun inside. Deputies said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The sheriff's department said they are still investigating the case at this time and no charges have been made. 

 

 

 

