12-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the hand

A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Friday morning, the Bakers County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to authorities, the boy was in a bedroom going through some things when he found a gun case with a handgun inside. Deputies said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's department said they are still investigating the case at this time and no charges have been made.

