1 teen dead following ATV crash in Lawty, Florida

Police lights generic, file photo.

One teenager has died following an crash involving an ATV in Bradford County Friday.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, two teens were on an ATV that ended up flipping over and pinning both of them. The accident happened at NW 233rd Street and NW 38th Avenue in Lawty, Florida, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Deputies said one died at the scene and the other was flown to UF Health Jacksonville.

The FHP is now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV