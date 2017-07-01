WTLV
1 shot after robbery in Lakewood neighborhood

First Coast News , WTLV 4:20 PM. EDT July 01, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an attempted robbery with injuries occurred around 1:45 on Saturday in the 2100 block of Sessions Lane.

A male victim was shot in the upper right arm.

JSO said the victim was on Sessions Lane to visit a family member when he got out of his car and was shot.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

JSO said they are searching for two black male suspects who fled in an unknown vehicle.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


