JSO searching for suspect in deadly shooting at gas station on Blanding Blvd.

PHOTO: Janny Rodriguez

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who killed one person and injured another at a Mobil gas station on Blanding Boulevard Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Mobil gas station in the 7400 block of Blanding Blvd.

JSO: undetermined death on Blanding Blvd. We're told JSO will give us an update around 11:15 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/cZ6U5EpfcV — Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) July 24, 2017

JSO said a black male got into an argument with another man inside the gas station. The black male then walked out of the gas station and started shooting at the inside.

JSO said the suspect is described as a black male in his 30s to 40s wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He fled the scene on foot.

The person who was injured is at the Orange Park Medical Center.

© 2017 WTLV-TV