1 in the hospital after truck loses control, runs into trees

Truck overturns in crash, 01/12/2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man is in the hospital Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a couple of trees, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a crash with injuries at Lindsey Road and Normandy Boulevard.

Police say they believe the driver, traveling in a pick-up truck, lost control while traveling northbound on Lindsey Road. They say he hit a couple of trees and ended up in the culvert upside down.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

