1 dead in St. Johns crash along Longleaf Pine Parkway: Authorities

One person is dead after a single-car wreck in St. Johns Wednesday evening, authorities say.

Florida Highway Patrol got the call from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office around 8:40 and are the lead agency investigating the crash.

The crash was on Longleaf Pine Parkway near County Road 14A and at the time of this writing one westbound lane is closed, troopers say.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV