136 Florida Chipotles hit by credit card hack

After the news was released back in April that a malware attack stole personal information from Chipotle customers, the fast-casual giant is releasing more information about the hack.

The website has compiled a list of different restaurants in each state that were hit by the hack, which you can find at this link.

In a press release from this weekend, the company says the investigation into the attack and how it happened was completed by cyber security firms, law enforcement, and payment card networks.

Malware designed to hit the point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotles around the country tried to steal payment card information between March 24 and April 18 of this year. The company says this malware would try to read the name of the cardholder, the card number, the expiration date, and the internal verification code whenever it was swiped.

Chipotle says it doesn't think any other information was stolen. They have, however, issued a warning.

"Customers that used a payment card at an affected location [from March 24 - April 18] should remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity," the company says.

The popular fast-casual restaurant says it has removed all the malware and taken additional steps to stop security breaches like this one from happening again.

If you have any questions, you can visit this website or call 1-888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Six stores were hit in Jacksonville, including the Town Center location, and one store was hit in St. Augustine.

© 2017 WTLV-TV