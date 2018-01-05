1 dead, 1 injured in house fire off Gilmore Heights in Arlington

(Florida Times-Union)

One person is dead and another person was transported with injuries to a hospital following a house fire in the Arlington area, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The call came out shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Gilmore Heights.

JFRD confirmed via Twitter that one person is dead and another is injured as a result of the blaze.

JSO homicide is also responding to the fire.

