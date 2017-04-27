Local transforms downtown Jacksonville with spray painted murals

Kyle Monteiro spray paints Looney Toons mural in downtown Jacksonville. Photo: Meagan Harris, FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’ve ever worked in a newsroom, you’ve heard the saying, “There’s no news in the newsroom.” I can remember a manager yelling that daily if reporters were found sitting at their desks. And it’s true. The news is in the community not in our building.

I’m the news director at First Coast News. I’ve found that a curious mind needs to wander. It’s why I venture out a few days a week for a walk near the station and I almost always come back with a story.

I could smell Wednesday’s story before I saw it. Spray paint. Wednesday’s walk took me to Talleyrand Road near Everbank Field. From a distance, you could smell spray paint and hear music. But once I got a closer I could see the masterpiece. It was like I was looking at a scene from Looney Tunes.

Kyle Monteiro started drawing as a teen on his homework, then he was introduced to graffiti art. For six years, he’s been painting murals. He’s been commissioned to paint the entire building on Talleyrand. He was using a lift to reach the top. He told me he looks at the image on his phone and replicates it on the wall.

It’s been fun watching Jacksonville change. Art is one way downtown has gotten a boost and renovating old buildings is the other way.

My walk down Bay Street took me in front of a new restaurant and soon to be bakery. The Live Bar opened last week. I’ve noticed them working on the building for a couple months. The restaurant/bar serves seafood. I got a quick look inside at the new renovations. A bakery is planned for next door. That’s set to open in early June. Together, the two will be the “Live Bar & Bakery.” You can bet I’ll be checking out the bakery when it opens!

© 2017 WTLV-TV