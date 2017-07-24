Local Target employee accused of stealing thousands from register

A local Target employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while he worked as a cashier for the store on Crosshill Blvd., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, 20-year-old Andre Colson is accused of taking money from his register and placing the money in his pocket. During one incident, someone reported that they saw Colson remove $1,060 and place the money in his pocket.

Police say Colson was escorted to human resources and the money was recovered from the suspect. Police say the total amount stolen was $866 with $1060 recovered.

