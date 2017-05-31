Local student to compete in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee

(Bob Self/ Florida Times-Union)

They all want to be "w-i-n-n-e-r-s."

The 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee starts in Washington DC Wednesday and will be televised on ESPN.

Last year, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old tied for first place and both won $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Our own local Fruit Cove Middle schooler, Sreeniketh Vogoti is returning to the bee this year after finishing in the top 10 last year.

If you want to watch out for him he's speller number 167. Good luck!

