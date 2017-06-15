The Navy Times is reporting the Putnam County sailor who went missing from a warship last week in Japan's southern waters has been discovered on board.

The Navy originally believed Peter Mims of Interlachen, Florida, had fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations Thursday about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa

According to Navy Times, It is unclear how Mims survived a week in the engineering space or where he was hiding. He will be been flown off Shiloh for evaluation soon.

In a statement posted on the 7th Fleet website, the Reagan's strike group commander said he was relieved by the discovery.

“We are thankful to have found our missing shipmate and appreciate all the hard work of our Sailors and Japanese partners in searching for him,” said Rear Adm. Charles Williams. “I am relieved that this Sailor’s family will not be joining the ranks of Gold Star Families that have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Mims enlisted in the Navy in February 2014 and reported to Shiloh in August of that year. He was advanced to third class petty officer in a August 2015, according to the release. Mims has earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon and Sea Service Ribbon. Mims was frocked to third-class petty officer in May, according to a Navy spokesman.

