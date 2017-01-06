Local pipe band to honor fallen Nassau Co. deputy at 58th Presidential-inaugural parade

PALM COAST, Fla. -- It's an honor bestowed to just a handful of people around the country.

A local pipe band has been invited to perform at the 58th Presidential-inaugural parade. On January 20th, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as our newest President of the United States.

The band, which consists of active and retired Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMS and Military Veterans was established in 2000 and is based in Palm Coast.

To honor the many fallen officers from all around the country, the band will be dedicating their march to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2016.

Each member will have a mourning flag attached to their bagpipe or drum, with the name of a fallen officer.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Oliver will be one of the officers honored on the 20th. Oliver was killed by a vehicle on State Road 200 in Yulee while chasing a suspect who had fled from police.

The band must do all of their own fundraising, so they have set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs. There will also be a fundraiser on Sunday January 8th, For more information on the event and the group please click here.