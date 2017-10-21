Local officers sling burgers at Red Robin; all proceeds go to Special Olympics

Saturday afternoon police officers and deputies from across the First Coast were serving the community in a different way; by serving burgers.

The officers and deputies were waiting tables to raise funds for the Special Olympics of Florida.



It's been years since the last time Atlantic Beach Chief of Police, Michelle Cook waited tables.

"I work my way through college waitressing and I have four children of my own so I can balance plates," Cook joked.



But Saturday afternoon, Chief Cook got the chance to brush up on her skills along with more than a dozen other local law enforcement officers all in the name of raising money for the Special Olympics of Florida.

A cause which is very dear to 16-year-old Josiah Middleton and his mother Bethene Middleton.



"It's amazing we have their support," said Middleton.

Josiah has his mind on the prize and that’s taking home a gold medal in the upcoming Special Olympics events-- as he's done in years past.



"Football is his favorite. He's done stand up and paddle surfing bowling."

Lt. Kenneth Wagner from the Clay County Sheriffs Office organized the Tip a Cop event titled "Cops without Borders" held at the new Red Robins located in the St. Johns Town Center.

"It's just love and having fun," said Wagner. This is the first time the event has been held in Duval County. Wagner reached out the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and other agencies to come together for the heroic cause.



For JSO Assistant Chief Lolita Smith, the event was also a chance to show the community there’s another side to law enforcement.



"Often people see police out there enforcing but we are just part of the community and we and we want to serve them in a different way," Smith said.



The event continues through 10 pm.

Volunteers expect to raise several thousand dollars for the Special Olympics of Florida.



