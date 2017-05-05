Local mother of quintuplets recieves her new liver

The Bradford County mother who needed her second liver transplant just received the miracle she was looking for.

Stacy Dyal's husband tells First Coast News his wife just received her liver transplant! Kelley Dyal tells us Stacy did great in surgery and everything went well with the transplant.

Stacy Dyal gave birth to Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb four years ago. The quints were all born at just 29 weeks and 4 days old, as a result of their early birth the five children were all born with minor issues and needed help breathing. One of the quints, Kamryn had Amniotic Band Syndrome, which is where amniotic band wraps around a part of the baby's body and restricts blood flow. As a result, Kamryn has already had undergone several surgeries on her hand and foot.

Stacy will remain in the hospital for 10-14 more days.

