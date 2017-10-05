Local lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent employers from firing employees who evacuate

Democratic Representative Tracie Davis of Jacksonville has proposed a bill that would protect employees who evacuate during an emergency.

The bill, HB 225, would prohibit an employer from taking retaliatory personnel action against employee for evacuating under emergency evacuation order; provides exceptions; provides for remedies, relief, & attorney fees & costs.

During Hurricane Irma, a local Pizza Hut manager was under fire for threatening their employees who fled during the dangerous storm.

In the note posted to employees, the manager of a Jacksonville location told workers they "cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event" and that they may only decline shifts during a 24-hour "grace period" before the storm.

"Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call / no show and documentation will be issued," the note reads.

In bold, it stresses that "in the event of an evacuation, you MUST return within 72 HOURS."

The bill was filed on Tuesday, October 3rd.

© 2017 WTLV-TV